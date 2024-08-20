Navaratri Brahmotsavam in Tirupati to commence on October 4

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Navaratri Brahmotsavam festival is all set to take place at Tirumala Tirupati from October 4 to October 12 this year.

Over 450 different festivals are celebrated at Tirupati temple annually but the Brahmotsavam is considered as the most significant out of them in which thousands of devotees from across the world come to offer their prayers at the temple.

The festival is expected to attract several devotees over the span of nine days and daily vehicle services will be made available for devotees from morning to evening on the nine days with an exception of October 4 where evening vehicle services will be suspended.

The festivities will be kicked off with an Ankurarpana ceremony on October 3.

The schedule for the Brahmotsavam festivities is as follows:

October 4, 2024: Flag hoisting between at 5:45 PM followed by a procession in a big 'Shesha Vahan' at 9 PM.

October 5, 2024: Small shesha vahan procession at 8 AM and a swan chariot procession at 7 PM.

October 6, 2024: procession of the deity in a lion chariot at 8 AM, and a pearl chariot at 7 PM.

October 7, 2024: deity procession in the Kalpavriksham Vahanam at 8 AM and Sarva Bhupala Vahanam at 7 PM.

October 8, 2024: The deity will be decorated in the Mohini Avatar at 8 AM followed by the Garuda vahana procession from 6:30 PM.

October 9, 2024: Deity procession in Hanumanta Vahanam at 8 AM, a golden chariot at 4 PM and Gaja Vahanam at 7 PM.

October 10, 2024: Procession in a sun chariot at 8 AM and moon chariot at 7 PM.

October 11, 2024: The main chariot procession will commence at 7 AM followed by a horse chariot procession at 7 PM.

October 12, 2024: Brahmotsavam concludes with a 'Chakra Snanam' at 6 AM and a flag lowering ceremony at 8.30 PM.