National security paramount; block permission to Starlink: RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch tells govt

SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said the organisation believes that India is within its rights to deny permission to Starlink if the company fails to address the country's national-security concerns.

"The organisation is of the firm belief that blocking Starlink would send a message to trade partners like the US ... that India is certainly within its rights to block Starlink based on its genuine national security concerns," he said.

Mahajan condemned Musk's remarks, saying Starlink has applied for a licence to launch and operate commercial satellite broadband services in India but has not received approval, although its application has not been rejected either.