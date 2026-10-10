Musk ups ante in Starlink row, sarcastically calls Ambani 'Prime Minister', alleges monopoly

“Let me set the record straight. For us, the Department of Telecommunications, we are technology agnostic... Our job is to be able to provide the bouquet of services to every single customer. It is for the customer to choose in a free market which service he or she prefers, and within that service bouquet, which company's service he or she prefers,” the Union minister said at a briefing at the India Mobile Congress here.

Scindia said that three entities – Musk's Starlink, Reliance Jio's satellite venture Jio Satcom and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb – have already secured licences, while Amazon's Kuiper has expressed interest and will need to undergo the established procedure.

While there is a lot of conversation about one particular company, three have got satcom licences, he said.

"We are very clear on our stand. There are three parties that have got a licence; as and when the government decides the charge system on the revenue basis, that spectrum will be assigned to them, and as and when they individually fulfil the security conditions, they can start operations,” the minister said.

TRAI and the telecom department are close to a final decision on pricing regime for satcom spectrum, Scindia said.

Hitting out at the Congress in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi and Musk's exchange on X, the minister said, “As far as the Congress is concerned... I don't think they themselves know whether they're going left or right.”