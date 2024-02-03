Nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives in its service: Modi on Bharat Ratna to LK Advani

SAMBALPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described veteran BJP leader LK Advani as a "great son" of India and said the decision to award him Bharat Ratna shows that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives to its service.

Speaking at an event here to unveil development projects in Odisha, PM Modi said that as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister Information and Broadcasting Minister, and as a dedicated MP devoted to public causes, respected LK Advani has given unparalleled services to the country.

PM Modi said he has been fortunate to have continuously received the love and guidance of Lal Krishna Advani. "Today, our country has decided to give 'Bharat Ratna' to its great son, former Deputy Prime Minister Shri Lal Krishna Advaniji. Advaniji's works and services have been inspiring. This honour to Advaniji is a testament to the fact that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives to its service. I have been fortunate that I have been continuously receiving the love and guidance of Lal Krishna Advaniji," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that LK Advani will be conferred the country's highest civilian honour.

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," PM posted on X.

This is the seventh Bharat Ratna awarded by the Modi government, since assuming office in 2014 - Karpoori Thakur, Madan Mohan Malviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika, and Nanaji Deshmukh. Born in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani through the years, had served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 68,000 crores, in Odisha's Sambalpur.