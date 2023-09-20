'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a historic legislation, will further boost women empowerment'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked MPs across party lines as the Lok Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill, saying that it is a historic legislation that will further boost women empowerment and will enable greater participation of women in the political process.

In a post on X, former Twitter, Modi said: "Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill."

"The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process," he added.

The women's reservation bill on Wednesday was passed by Lok Sabha after the culmination of a day-long discussion, by an overwhelming 454 votes, with only AIMIM MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel voting against it.

The bill grants 33 per cent seats to women in the lower house and state Assemblies.