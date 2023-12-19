NaMo app launches people-friendly 'Jan Man Survey'

NEW DELHI: The NaMo App, or the Narendra Modi App on Tuesday introduced the 'Jan Man Survey', an innovative survey that aims to tap into the 'Jan Man'--what is on the minds of the citizens--through an interesting and gamified interface.

The Jan Man Survey presents a set of easy-to-answer questions to citizens, collecting their diverse opinions on various aspects of governance and leadership.

To celebrate the true spirit of democracy, these questions include both central-level development and specifics related to the user's constituency.

Meanwhile, one of the key highlights of the survey is its user-friendly interface and concise questions that delve into crucial areas, such as the impact of government schemes and projects, that excite respondents the most.

An interesting aspect of the Jan Man Survey is that it also allows the user to directly share their opinions about the performance of local Members of Parliament (MPs).

Additionally, it enables citizens to identify other popular leaders in the participants' constituencies.

Moreover, the BJP is a party that makes direct connections with the people with the help of technology, digital media, and social media, as these are effective tools to connect and inspire people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always championed the use of technology and has been ahead of the curve. The NaMo app is a principal example of how PM directly connects with the people of the country.

The 'NaMo App,' has established itself as a platform where PM Modi directly engages with citizens in meaningful discussions about India's developmental journey.

PM Modi launched the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App'. The application is a one-stop destination for knowing about all the latest day-to-day activities of the Prime Minister. The app brings all the latest information and updates about the Prime Minister.

The application provides nine different 'Seva Activities' for which the users can upload images.

The 'NaMo' app also enables users to make micro-donations in the range of Rs 5 to Rs 100 towards any central initiative of their liking.

These include 'Swachh Bharat Mission', 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and 'Kisan Seva'.