Name any car that faced issues due to ethanol-blended petrol: Gadkari

Vehicle owners in India do not have an option to choose different fuels at the petrol pump, unlike their counterparts in Brazil, where customers are presented with a choice of fuels with differential pricing. Under Brazilian law, there has to be a pricing discount for higher ethanol blends.

On allegations that companies owned by his family members are involved in ethanol production, and that is why he is pushing for the roll-out of higher ethanol blended petrol, the road transport and highways minister said his family members own sugar factories, and their companies are not dependent on ethanol production.

The minister stated that since ethanol is surplus in the country, the move to make ethanol from corn has generated an additional income of Rs 45,000 crore for farmers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"When we decided to make ethanol from corn, the corn's market price was Rs 1,200 per quintal, and the MSP was Rs 1,800 per quintal. After the decision, corn's price went up to Rs 2,800 per quintal.

"Additional Rs 45,000 crore went into the pockets of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," he said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed amendments to vehicle emission rules to widen the scope for higher ethanol blends and alternative fuels, paving the way for flex-fuel and pure bio-fuel vehicles across all vehicle categories.

The draft changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 aim to provide for wider use of fuels, such as E85 (85 per cent ethanol with petrol) and E100 (which would allow vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol), as well as B100 bio-diesel and hydrogen-CNG combinations.