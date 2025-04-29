NAI acquires Abdul Kalam’s private paper collection

CHENNAI: The Union government acquired private papers of the late President of the nation, APJ Abdul Kalam, including his writings and lectures delivered in various educational institutions.

On Monday, the Ministry of Culture issued a press note stating that an agreement was made between the National Archives of India (NAI) and the family members of the late President.

It also said that the collections of Abdul Kalam comprising original correspondences, Passport, Aadhar card, Pan card, tour reports, and the lectures delivered by Kalam in various universities as well as organisations were donated by his family members to the Director General of NAI, Arun Singhal.

The note said that beyond his scientific contributions, especially his pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests, he was deeply passionate about inspiring the youth of the nation, hence, he penned several influential books, including Wings of Fire, Ignited Minds and India 2020.

His life remains a symbol of simplicity, perseverance, and visionary leadership, since he and his works inspire youth and students, the government decided to continue his legacy, said the note.

Known as the ‘People's President’ for his humble and approachable nature, Kalam dedicated his post-presidency years to education and mentoring young minds.

His life remains a symbol of simplicity, perseverance, and visionary leadership. Dr Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, doing what he loved most — teaching — leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.