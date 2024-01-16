Naga HOHO urges Rahul to raise issue of 'non-implementation' of Centre-NSCN-IM pact in Parliament

NEW DELHI:As Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Nagaland's Kohima on Monday evening, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that a delegation of the Naga HOHO representing Naga organisations from different states met with Rahul Gandhi.

They submitted a memorandum to him seeking implementation of the Framework Agreement signed between the Centre and the NSCN-IM in 2015.

Naga HOHO is an apex body empowered to take crucial decisions related to the people belonging to the Naga community.

Taking to 'X', Ramesh wrote, "A delegation of the Naga HOHO representing Naga organisations from different states met @RahulGandhi late this evening at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra campsite at Khuzama ground in Nagaland. It handed over a memorandum on the non-implementation of the Framework Agreement signed by the Govt of India and the NSCN-IM on 3rd August, 2015, and that had been hailed by the Prime Minister as a breakthrough and a solution."

"The Framework Agreement remains just a piece of paper, even after almost nine years. Another proof of the bogus claims that the Prime Minister specialises in. The delegation of the Naga HOHO requested Rahul Gandhi to raise this issue in Parliament. He recalled that there had been no consultations with other political parties before this Framework Agreement was signed, especially the Indian National Congress which had governments then in three North-eastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur," he added.

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led centre, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "This whole exercise of the Framework Agreement was clearly another one of those headline-grabbing initiatives of the PM. The DETAILS of the Agreement are still not known!"

Meanwhile, 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi reached Nagaland on Monday evening as it arrived in the Khuzma village of the Kohima district. On Sunday, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi flagged off the yatra from Manipur's Thoubal.

The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. The leaders and workers of the party paid a silent tribute to the people killed in the violence in the state before the start of the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that his party started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to ensure justice to the people, as they are facing a period of 'great injustice' in the country. "The question arose: why the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra? It is because we are going through a period of great injustice in India. It is of all kinds--social, political and economical," Rahul Gandhi said after launching his yatra from Manipur's Thoubal.