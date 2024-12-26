Muslim organisations express outrage over renewed sale of 'The Satanic Verses' in India

LUCKNOW: Some Muslim organisations have strongly condemned the renewed sale of Salman Rushdie's controversial book "The Satanic Verses" in India and appealed to the central government to reinstate the ban on it.

Rushdie's book has returned to Indian bookshelves, 36 years after it was banned by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1988. Currently, 'The Satanic Verses' is available at Bahrisons Booksellers in Delhi-NCR.

In November, the Delhi High Court closed proceedings on a plea challenging the Rajiv Gandhi government's ban on the book's import. The court stated that the failure of officials to present the relevant notification from October 5, 1988, led to the assumption that the notification did not exist.

Maulana Kaab Rashidi, legal advisor for the Uttar Pradesh unit of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (AM), expressed concern over the book's reappearance in India.

"If freedom of expression hurts someone's sentiments, it is a legal offence. 'The Satanic Verses' is a blasphemous book. Selling such a controversial book under the pretext of freedom of expression cannot be accepted in any form. It goes against the spirit of the Constitution," he told PTI.

Rashidi added, "The foundation of India's Constitution allows for freedom of expression, but it does not grant anyone the right to hurt sentiments. Resuming the sale of 'The Satanic Verses' is an attempt at provocation. It is the government's responsibility to stop this. If the government allows it, it would amount to shirking its constitutional duties."

He further remarked that Muslims regard Allah and the Prophet as dearer than their own lives and in such a scenario, the controversial book will never be tolerated.

"We urge the government to protect constitutional values and reinstate the ban on this book as it hurts the sentiments of a large section of the population. The government has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution, and banning this book is its duty," he said.

A "limited stock" of the book has reportedly been available in Delhi's Bahrisons Booksellers in recent days. The content of the book and its author have faced massive backlash globally, with many Muslim organisations labelling it blasphemous.

Maulana Yasub Abbas, general secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, also criticised the renewed availability of the book, stating, "There is talk of lifting the ban after 36 years. On behalf of the Shia Personal Law Board, I appeal to the Indian government to ensure the ban remains firmly in place."

"The book mocks Islamic views, insults Prophet Muhammad and his companions, and hurts sentiments. Allowing its sale poses a threat to the country's harmony. I urge the prime minister to impose a complete ban on this book in India," he said.

Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, said in a statement, "The ban on The Satanic Verses had expired. Now, some publishers are planning to reprint the book in India. Back in 1988, Rajiv Gandhi's government immediately banned it, but now preparations are underway to reintroduce it in India after the expiration of the ban."

"This book insults Islam, Prophet Muhammad, and several Islamic figures. Its content is so offensive that it cannot be repeated. Allowing this book in the market will disturb the nation's atmosphere. No Muslim can tolerate seeing this hateful book on any bookstore shelf," Razvi added.

He demanded that the central government reimpose the ban and warned of significant protests from the Muslim community if the book becomes widely available.