Munchingput Naxal conspiracy case: NIA chargesheets eighth accused

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted an eighth accused in the Munchingput conspiracy case relating to radicalisation of vulnerable youth towards the Naxal ideology, and extension of support to the banned outfit.

Ramakkagiri Chandra has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Arms Act by the agency in its first supplementary chargesheet, filed before the NIA Special Court, Visakhapatnam.

The accused was a State Committee member of Pragathisheela Karmika Samakhya (PKS), a frontal outfit for the proscribed organisation. He was found in possession of a pistol and ammunition provided by the CPI (Maoist).

NIA investigations revealed that the accused had conspired with the underground Naxal leaders to further the activities of the organisation.

As part of the bigger conspiracy of frontal organisations and cadres of Naxals, the NIA said, the accused had also constructed a bust for the slain Maoist, S A Rauf, in Kutigalla village of Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh.

NIA had earlier, in May 2021, filed its original chargesheet in the case known as the Munchingput conspiracy case. Seven accused had been chargesheeted at that time.

"Further investigations are continuing in the case as part of the agency's crackdown on the banned outfit," added the agency.