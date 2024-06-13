Mumbai man complains of finding piece of severed human thumb in ice cream he ordered online

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, a Mumbai-based doctor, Brendon Ferrao, discovered a severed thumb in a butterscotch ice cream cone he ordered online from Yummo through an e-commerce app. The incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon, leaving Ferrao traumatized.

Ferrao, a resident of Malad and an MBBS degree holder, immediately lodged a complaint with the police after receiving no satisfactory response from the ice cream company via their Instagram page. He placed the piece of flesh in an ice bag and approached the Malad police station.

The police registered a case under IPC sections 272, 273, and 336, and sent the suspected piece of human finger for forensic examination to confirm its origins. They have launched a detailed investigation to trace the ice cream's source and production details.