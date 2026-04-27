Mumbai: Four of family die of suspected food poisoning after consuming watermelon

The official said that the couple and the children were first rushed to a private hospital, but as their condition worsened, they were shifted to JJ Hospital, where all succumbed on Sunday.

Abdullah, the head of the family, was the last to die around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning from the watermelon, as those who ate only the 'pulav' did not face any health issues, the official said.

A post-mortem was conducted, and the histopathology report is awaited to confirm the cause of death, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered and a further probe is underway.