Mukhtar's aide shot dead in Lucknow court: 6 cops suspended for negligence

LUCKNOW: Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence that led to the killing of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva on the premises of a court here, police said on Thursday.

"As a result of not carrying out proper checking and frisking at the entry gates for the public and advocates on the old High Court premises, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva was murdered and some others were injured in firing with firearms on the premises of the Hon'ble High Court," a release issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police said.

The six police personnel were suspended with immediate effect for gross negligence towards duties and indiscipline, it added.

Head constables Sunil Dubey, Mohammad Khalid, Anil Singh and Sunil Srivastava and constables Dharmendra and Nidhi Devi have been suspended, the release said.

The assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav of Jaunpur, had opened fire at Jeeva (48), who was serving a life term in a Lucknow jail and was brought to the court for hearing in a case on Wednesday.