CJI calls for deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture for faster justice delivery

Stating that technology was the only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time, he said the country's judiciary was committed to ensuring optimum utilisation of technological advancements and AI for the benefit of the common man.

The CJI was speaking at a programme organised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on the topic of "Fragmentation to fusion, empowering justice via united digital platform integration". He also launched the MP high court's newly-developed digital platforms.

"Indian judiciary is committed to ensuring optimum utilisation of not only technological advancements that have been going on and which are integral part of our system since 1990, but also of latest designs of AI and how we can use them for the benefit of the common man," he said.