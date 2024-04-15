MP: INDIA bloc extends support to AIFB candidate RB Prajapati against VD Sharma

BHOPAL: INDIA bloc on Monday extended its support to All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidate RB Prajapati contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee VD Sharma in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Khajuraho parliamentary seat after the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate's nomination was cancelled.

Congress general secretary-in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, has issued a written statement for the same. SP candidate Meera Yadav's nomination was rejected on April 5 due to lack of a signature at one place and not having an updated voter list.

"The Indian National Congress had left the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat for its INDIA Group alliance Samajwadi Party. Unfortunately, BJP has succeeded in getting the nomination of the SP candidate rejected by going against all the norms of democracy. The Congress has now decided to extend its support to another member of the INDIA group, All India Forward Bloc candidate RB Prajapati. He will be the joint candidate of INDIA Group from Khajuraho Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh," the statement read.

Khajuraho parliamentary seat was the only constituency assigned to Samajwadi Party, a member of the INDIA bloc, as part of a seat-sharing deal with the Congress. But as the SP candidates' nomination was rejected, INDIA bloc extended its support to another member of the group.

Khajuraho will go to poll in the second phase on April 26.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat.