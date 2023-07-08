Modi to lay foundation stone for infra projects worth ₹6100 cr in Telangana today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure development projects worth Rs 6100 crore in Warangal, Telangana on Saturday.

"Leaving for Warangal to attend a programme where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs. 6100 crores. These works cover different sectors ranging from highways to railways. They will benefit the people of Telangana," PM Modi said in a tweet on Saturday morning before leaving for Warangal.

Before attending the foundation stone laying events, PM Modi will visit Bhadrakali temple in Warangal at 10.30 am, where he would perform puja. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the district.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is most likely to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program.

Earlier Telangana BJP leadership informed that PM Modi will visit Telangana on Saturday (July 8) to participate in several official programmes and a public meeting in Warangal.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Telangana on July 8 to inaugurate three National Highways. The main program is laying the foundation stone for a wagon manufacturing unit in Warangal. It was a commitment by the BJP government," BJP Spokesperson Prakash Reddy earlier said.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the wagon manufacturing unit. The budget has already been allocated in the last budget, as per the BJP leader.

Prakash Reddy said that more than 3,000 people will get jobs in this project. It will also certainly boost the industrial development in Warangal, he added. "The project was delayed because of the delay in handing over the land and other legal problems.

However, the issues are resolved now. The project will be completed within a short time. As part of this, Telangana BJP is planning to organize a public meeting there," Reddy said earlier. The BJP spokesperson said that the meeting is to convey the development activities and welfare activities done by the Modi government.

"PM Modi will participate in the public meeting and give the message to the people of Telangana about the commitment of the government to the people of Telangana for its development and completing the bifurcation promises made during the bifurcation act," Reddy said earlier.

"The Prime Minister will also explain what the BJP government is doing for Telangana. The Prime Minister will keep coming to Hyderabad and Telangana again. The public meeting will be a grand success," Reddy said earlier.

From Warangal, he will travel to Bikaner in Rajasthan, to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore, a PMO statement earlier informed.

The statement further added that PM will dedicate to the nation a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar - Jamnagar Economic Corridor and phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor.

The statement further added that the PM will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway station PM Narendra Modi is on a tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8. Except for Uttar Pradesh, all the states are going to polls later this year.