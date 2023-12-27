Modi thanks people for the success of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing on Wednesday.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event. The program was also graced by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local-level representatives.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said that the campaign, launched to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the Centre, has reached lakhs of villages.

"Viksit Bharat Yatra is reaching far-off places and connecting people. I want to thank the people of the country, especially women for making this program a huge success. Viksit Bharat Yatra started around 50 days ago, but it has already reached lakhs of villages," he said.

The Prime Minister said that after the Viksit Bharat Yatra was started, 4.5 lakh new applications have been received for the Ujjwala Gas connection. "Over one crore Aayushmaan cards have been distributed to the people of the country.

Health check-ups of around 1.25 crore people have been done," he added. On the Ayushman Bharat Health Account cards, a unique identifier for a citizen in the health ecosystem, PM Modi said, "ABHA cards are also being made at a rapid pace.

People are not aware of the ABHA cards. This card will keep a record of medical reports, medicine prescriptions, blood group information, and other details.

" Since its launch on November 15, the Prime Minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

The interaction has happened thrice -- November 30, December 9, and 16 -- through video conferencing. Also, the Prime Minister has interacted with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days, December 17-18, during his recent visit to Varanasi.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.