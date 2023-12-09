Begin typing your search...

Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

"Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," he said on X.

ByPTIPTI|9 Dec 2023 5:00 AM GMT
Modi; Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday.

Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi, and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party.

PTI

