Begin typing your search...
Modi greets nation on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi
Milad-un-Nabi signifies the birth of Prophet Mohammad.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.
"Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May the spirit of brotherhood and kindness be furthered in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" he posted on X.
Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May the spirit of brotherhood and kindness be furthered in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2023
Milad-un-Nabi signifies the birth of Prophet Mohammad.
Next Story