Modi greets nation on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

Milad-un-Nabi signifies the birth of Prophet Mohammad.

ByIANSIANS|28 Sep 2023 5:00 AM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

"Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May the spirit of brotherhood and kindness be furthered in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" he posted on X.

