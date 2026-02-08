Modi evokes Tamil, Tiruvalluvar & MGR in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Tamil figured prominent on Day 1 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Malaysian tour on Saturday. The country is home to nearly three million people of Indian descent, the second largest in the world, with an overwhelming majority of Tamil origin.
Greeting the Indian community members in different languages, the prime minister made it a point to highlight the singing talent of his Malaysian counterpart
Anwar Ibrahim, particularly his love of the Tamil songs of legendary actor-politician MG Ramachandran (MGR).
Modi evoking the Tamil icon comes at a significant time back home, where Tamil Nadu is headed for the Assembly elections.
“Tamil is India’s gift to the world. Tamil literature is eternal, and Tamil culture is global. Tamil people have served humanity with their talents,” Modi said, recalling that India’s Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and Union ministers S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and L Murugan, were from Tamil Nadu.
Addressing a community programme here, Modi said the Indian diaspora served as a living bridge between India and Malaysia and announced a new consulate in the archipelago nation and the Tiruvalluvar Scholarship to enable students to study in India.
“The Tamil diaspora has been here for many centuries. Inspired by this history, we are proud to have established the Tiruvalluvar chair at the University of Malaya. We will now set up our Tiruvalluvar Centre to further strengthen our shared heritage,” the prime minister said.
Talking about the trade agreements that India signed in the recent past, Modi said India is seen as a “trusted partner for growth” and it was reflected in the trade deals it has agreed with countries, including the UK and ,US and the EU.
Citing trade deals with the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU and the US, Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday on a two-day visit, said, “Trust has become India’s strongest currency.”
The Malaysian prime minister recalled ancient ties between the two nations “long before embassies and trade agreements” came in vogue.
“India or Bharat is among Malaysia’s top trading partners. It is not only goods that move between us, but in 2025 over 1.5 million Indian visitors came to Malaysia,” Ibrahim said.
“I am proud to be a personal friend of Modi ji and India,” the Malaysian prime minister said.