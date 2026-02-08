Modi evokes Tamil, Tiruvalluvar & MGR in Kuala Lumpur

Talking about the trade agreements that India signed in the recent past, Modi said India is seen as a “trusted partner for growth” and it was reflected in the trade deals it has agreed with countries, including the UK and ,US and the EU.

Citing trade deals with the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU and the US, Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday on a two-day visit, said, “Trust has become India’s strongest currency.”

The Malaysian prime minister recalled ancient ties between the two nations “long before embassies and trade agreements” came in vogue.