Modi dials Mahmoud Abbas to condemn hospital deaths, vows aid

NEW DELHI: In their first phone conversation since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the retaliatory Israeli strikes that have sent tensions soaring across West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday to convey condolences over the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s “long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue”.

“Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences for the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern about the terrorism, violence, and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue,” Modi said in a post on X.

The Palestinians have blamed an Israeli missile strike for the deaths at the Al Ahli Hospital while Israel has maintained that a rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad had misfired and landed on the hospital, resulting in casualties.

A day earlier, Modi had reacted to the Gaza hospital incident. “Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.”

“Civilian casualties are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible,” he said in a message to both Israel and Hamas.