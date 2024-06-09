Begin typing your search...
Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Here is a list of ministers who will likely be part of NDA Cabinet

CHENNAI: Ahead of Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, he interacted with members of the Parliament who are likely to be inducted into his Cabinet and Council of Ministers.
In a video of the interaction at the Prime Minister's residence this afternoon, Modi was seen briefing the incoming ministers, setting the tone for the government's agenda and priorities moving forward. BJP leaders Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were seen attending the meeting and could be potential members of the new government, sources said.
Here is a list of ministers who are likely to be part of the new Cabinet:
- Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
- Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
- Prataprao Jadhav
- Ramnath Thakur
- H D Kumaraswamy
- Arjun Ram Meghwal
- Sarbananda Sonowal
- Jitan Ram Manjhi
- Suresh Gopi
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Ravneet Singh Bittu
- Nitin Gadkari
- Piyush Goyal
- Ramdas Athawale
- Raksha Khadse
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- Pralhad Joshi
- Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Harsh Malhotra
- Shripad Naik
- Ajay Tamta
- S Jaishankar
- Mansukh Mandaviya
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Jitendra Singh
- Shivraj Singh Chauhan
- Chirag Paswan
- Rajnath Singh
- Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Kiren Rijiju
- Giriraj Singh
- Jayant Choudhary
- Annamalai
- Manohar Lal Khattar
- G Kishan Reddy
- Chandrashekhar Choudhary
- Jitin Prasad
- Pankaj Chaudhary
- BL Verma
- Lalan Singh
- Anupriya Patel
- Annapurna Devi
- Kamaljeet Sehrawat
- Rao Inderjeet Singh
- Bhupender Yadav
- Sanjay Seth
- Krishan Pal Gurjar
