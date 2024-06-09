Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Here is a list of ministers who will likely be part of NDA Cabinet

CHENNAI: Ahead of Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, he interacted with members of the Parliament who are likely to be inducted into his Cabinet and Council of Ministers.

In a video of the interaction at the Prime Minister's residence this afternoon, Modi was seen briefing the incoming ministers, setting the tone for the government's agenda and priorities moving forward. BJP leaders Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were seen attending the meeting and could be potential members of the new government, sources said.

Here is a list of ministers who are likely to be part of the new Cabinet: