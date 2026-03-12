Mobile, internet services likely to be affected amid LPG crisis triggered by West Asia war
CHENNAI: Tensions from the escalating conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran have triggered global crude oil price hikes and fuel shortages. Iran has warned that no oil will pass through the strategic Hormuz Strait, raising concerns about LPG supply in India. Despite fears, telecom companies say mobile networks and internet services are unlikely to face immediate disruption, said a Maalaimalar report.
How is the global conflict affecting India’s LPG supply?
The ongoing war in the Middle East has strained crude oil transportation routes worldwide. As one of the main passages for oil shipments, the Hormuz Strait’s blockade could delay fuel supplies. This has already contributed to a shortage of LPG cylinders in India, affecting households and businesses reliant on the fuel.
Could mobile and internet services be affected?
Telecom operators have warned that prolonged LPG or fuel shortages could potentially impact network operations. Mobile towers and internet infrastructure rely on electricity, and backup generators often powered by diesel or LPG maintain continuity during power outages. A major disruption in fuel supply could, therefore, affect certain telecom services in the long run.
Is there an immediate threat to connectivity?
According to officials, there is no immediate risk to mobile or internet services in India. Telecom companies maintain alternative fuel reserves and have battery backups and diesel generators at critical network hubs. Short-term disruptions are unlikely, though sustained global fuel shortages could have a cumulative effect on multiple sectors, including telecommunications.