Cold stoves, skeletal menus: Uncertain future for restaurants as LPG shortage hits industry

As the expanding war disrupts global fuel lifelines, including India's LPG supplies, the government has prioritised domestic cooking gas supply to households, leading to a supply crunch for hotels and restaurants which use commercial LPG.

The prospect of shuttered kitchens, lost jobs and many people dependent on outside food forced to think about where they will get their next meal is very real, said industry insiders as they prepare to tackle the crisis.

Closure could be just days away for many establishments.

Desperate make do measures include low fuel menus, food that can be cooked on electrical appliances and limiting sales of everyday staples like pooris, dosas, tea and coffee. From Delhi to Chennai and Mumbai to Kolkata, the stories came in from all over.

Many restaurateurs in Tamil Nadu, for instance, expected their existing stock of LPG to last for one or two days and said they were forced to cut down on their menu.

"It is like a second COVID-19-enforced lockdown for us… For dosa, tea or coffee, the stove should receive LPG supply non-stop," the head of a popular restaurant chain told PTI on condition of anonymity about the popular dishes that keep his business going.

"We expect to run for one or two days with existing stock. If there is no supply of commercial LPG cylinders, we have no other option but to close down operations,” he added.