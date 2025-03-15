Militant arrested from Manipur's Kakching district

Begin typing your search...

    The member of the outlawed People's Liberation Army was apprehended from Langmeidong Mamang Leikai in Kakching on Friday, they said.

    AuthorPTIPTI|15 March 2025 10:50 AM IST
    Representative Image (PTI) 

    IMPHAL: The Manipur Police have arrested a cadre of a banned outfit from Kakching district, officials said on Saturday.

    In another operation at Dampi ridge in Churachandpur district, security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including a rifle, a single-barrel gun and two IEDs, the officials said.

    "Intelligence-based combing operations are being carried out in the hill and valley districts to recover all the looted/snatched/illegal weapons in the state," a police officer said.

