Members of trans person community to attend Modi's oath ceremony

NEW DELHI: Members of the trans person community from different parts of the country will attend PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

BJP leader Virendra Kumar told ANI that, "The Kinnar community has arrived in a large number to participate in the oath ceremony (of PM-designate Narendra Modi).

"For the first time, an initiative of this kind has been taken under the leadership of PM-designate Modi, where representation from all sectors of society is being made in the oath-taking ceremony," he added.

One of them said that it's a matter of pride that they have been invited to the PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

"This is a matter of great pride for us and the Kinnar community... that after many years, the Kinnars have been remembered in the oath-taking ceremony, it's a matter of pride... all the Kinnars who could come, those who couldn't are watching from home and are blessing our Modi Ji," a person from the transgender community told ANI.

Another transgender expressed happiness over the invitation to PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

"During Modi Ji's time, we have been given great respect, anyone who looks at us, looks with good eyes... we felt very good, we have been given respect, we have been honoured, we have been invited here... we are feeling very happy," another transgender told ANI.

Another transgender said, "So far, our community has not been invited to any swearing-in ceremony, we felt very good when we were invited."

Notably, BJP leader Virendra Kumar won from the Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 403312 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He has been elected four times from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar Lok Sabha seat - in 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004, and three times from the Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat - in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday, interacted with members of Parliament who are likely to be inducted into his Cabinet and Council of Ministers.

PM-designate also hosted a customary high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital before the grand ceremony this evening.

PM-designate Narendra Modi will take the oath of office at 7:15 PM today (June 9) along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

With today's swearing-in, Narendra Modi will become the only leader after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who has been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

All security measures have been put in place for the mega event. Five companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The BJP bagged 240 seats and the National Democratic Alliance secured 292 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha.