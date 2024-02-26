Meeting of Congress Manifesto Committee on March 4: Sources

NEW DELHI: A meeting of the Congress Manifesto Committee has been convened on March 4, sources said on Monday. According to sources, the party will finalize its manifesto during the meeting.

The first meeting of the Manifesto Committee was held in January this year.

Congress had formed a manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Senior leader P. Chidambaram chairs the committee.

The Convenor is TS Singh Deo, former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are the other members.

On January 5, Congress's top leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi conducted meetings with the members of the party's Alliance Committee and Manifesto Committee here in the national capital.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram who heads the Maniesfto committee had said that the party's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls will be a "people's manifesto" and apart from public consultations by party leaders,

suggestions can also be sent through e-mail and a website. He had said that the Congress party will take suggestions from people across the country before finalizing the party manifesto.

Further, according to the sources, talks are underway between Congress, the National Conference, and the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) over seat-sharing.

The sources said that the announcement regarding the same is likely to be made by February 28.

Earlier this month, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah announced that his party will contest alone in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) have been a part of the INDIA bloc and will remain so.

"Talks are going on. Every party has its own limitations. National Conference and PDP have been a part of the INDIA bloc, and will continue to remain so," Jairam Ramesh had said.

Meanwhile, the BJP manifesto committee meeting was held at the BJP extension office in Delhi today, where the party's National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santosh, presided over the meeting.