Media personality Ramoji Rao dies aged 88

8 Jun 2024 3:14 AM GMT
HYDERABAD: Media personality and Ramoji Group Chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao died at a hospital here early Saturday. He was 88.

Rao, who was undergoing treatment for the past few days, breathed his last at 4.50 am, according to ETV, Telangana, one of the Ramoji group channels.

The mortal remains were shifted to his residence in the Ramoji Film city on the city outskirts.

