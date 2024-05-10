MEA: No reliable proof yet from Canada in Nijjar case

NEW DELHI: Days after Canadian police said it has arrested three Indians in connection with the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India on Thursday said Ottawa has not provided any “specific” evidence or information regarding the case to it.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Canada has informed India about the arrests.

“Let me first make it clear that no specific or relevant evidence or information has been shared by the Canadian authorities to date,” he said.