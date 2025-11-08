Massive fire near Delhi's Rithala metro station turns hundreds of shanties into ashes; 1 dead

NEW DELHI: A man died and another sustained severe injuries after a massive fire reduced around 500 shanties to ashes near the Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Saturday.

According to them, the fire started late on Friday night and could be completely doused by 9 am on Saturday.

While the cause of the blaze is still being investigated, police reported that the explosion of several LPG cylinders intensified the blaze and triggered panic among the residents. Moreover, the plastic used in making the shanties made the fire even worse.

Locals claimed the fire started at the entrance of the settlement, trapping several families. In a desperate bid to survive, people broke through walls and tin barriers to escape the flames.

Police said they received information about the fire around 10:50 pm on Friday. Eight to 10 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.

"Police staff immediately reached the spot and extended help in the firefighting operation," a senior police officer said. "The fire spread rapidly throughout the Bengali Colony, engulfing approximately 300 thatched huts," said another police officer.

The Delhi Fire Services said it received a call about the blaze at 10.56 pm on Friday, following which multiple fire tenders and firefighting robots were rushed to the spot. Police cordoned off the area, and additional fire tenders were kept on standby.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area as locals scrambled to save their belongings and move to safety. Preliminary information suggests that 400 to 500 huts have been gutted, fire officials said.

During the rescue operation, Munna (30), a scrap dealer, was rushed to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where he was declared dead, police said, adding another person, Rajesh, was undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.

"A case under BNS sections 287 (negligent or rash conduct involving fire or combustible materials), 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106 (causing death by negligence) was registered on November 8 and further investigation is underway," the officer added.

Forensic and crime teams have been involved in the investigation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding the blaze was completely doused by around 9 am.

In a post on X, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the injured were rushed to a hospital, and the relief and rehabilitation work was swift. The affected were provided food and water, and temporary shelters were set up for them, she said.

"Arrangements for food and drinking water have been made for the affected people. Temporary shelters are being established, while the permanent relief centre at Rithala community centre is operational," Gupta posted on X.

She also said that 24/7 CATs ambulances and medical teams have been deployed at the site. "Debris removal work by MCD and verification of affected families by the revenue department are ongoing," the CM added.