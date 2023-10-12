Begin typing your search...
Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi
The factory, located near Peeragarhi metro station, is engaged in shoe-related work.
NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area in the early hours of Thursday, said officials. The fire brigade got information about the incident around 4:00 am.
Since then over 30 fire brigade vehicles have been trying to control the fire. The factory, located near Peeragarhi metro station, is engaged in shoe-related work.
Further details are awaited.
