Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi

The factory, located near Peeragarhi metro station, is engaged in shoe-related work.

ByANIANI|12 Oct 2023 4:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-12 04:45:30.0  )
Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhis Peeragarhi
NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area in the early hours of Thursday, said officials. The fire brigade got information about the incident around 4:00 am.

Since then over 30 fire brigade vehicles have been trying to control the fire. The factory, located near Peeragarhi metro station, is engaged in shoe-related work.

Further details are awaited.

