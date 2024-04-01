Begin typing your search...

Marginal drop in commercial LPG cylinder price

The price of commercial LPG cylinder dropped by Rs 30.50 per 19 kg cylinder and being sold at Rs 1,930.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 April 2024 4:31 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Public sector oil marketing companies(OMCs) on Monday, reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinder dropped by Rs 30.50 per 19 kg cylinder and being sold at Rs 1,930.

However the price of 14 kg domestic gas cylinder remains the same and being sold at Rs 818.50.

Meanwhile, the prices are usually fixed every month by the oil companies according to international market conditions.

