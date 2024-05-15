Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 30 in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till May 30 the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the orders upon the expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on the bail plea filed by Sisodia, who remains behind bars on corruption and money laundering charges.

During the hearing, ED counsel advocate Zoheb Hossain submitted before the high court that the probe agency will soon file a supplementary charge sheet in the excise policy case arraying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused.

In its probe, the probe agency found that the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 45 crore, which was part of the 'bribes' received from the 'South Group', were used by the AAP for campaigning in the 2021-22 Assembly elections in Goa.

Earlier, the trial court had refused to grant bail to the former deputy CM. Sisodia’s bail application has been pending since February.