Manipur flood: CM Biren Singh inspects ground situation at Imphal's Ima market

IMPHAL EAST: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspected the situation on the ground at Imphal's Ima Market and nearby areas along with his Cabinet Ministers.

"Inspected the situation on the ground at Ima Market and nearby areas along with my cabinet colleagues and MLAs," Singh said in a post on 'X' in the early hours of Friday.

Sharing a video snippet of his inspection, Singh said, "All possible measures are being taken to control the flooding in these areas."

In the video, Singh was seen walking through the flooded streets along with his colleagues and taking stock of the situation.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting with ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, security officials, and all department officials to review the flood situation in the state.

"Chaired a meeting with ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, security officials, and all department officials to review the flood situation in the state while assessing the ongoing measures to provide necessary aid & assistance to the affected families," Manipur Chief Minister said in a post on X.

"Out of the 18 spots where the breach occurred in the embankments of rivers, 17 were sealed, and the flooding in the surrounding areas has been successfully brought under control. The efforts to seal the remaining breach and the work to reinforce the embankments are underway," he added in the post.

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Manipur, including Imphal, where two overflowing rivers have inundated several areas. This occurred after Cyclone Remal triggered continuous rainfall in the state.

Manipur Chief Minister said that the NDRF, Indian Army, and Assam Rifles, along with local authorities, are carrying out rescue operations and saving people from various flood-hit areas of the state. As many as 40 personnel of the NDRF and 6 additional motorboats have also arrived in Imphal to aid the state government in the rescue operations, he added.