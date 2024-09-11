Man sets two-wheelers at Ola Electric showroom on fire over non-resolution of his bike issues

KALABURAGI: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting bikes on fire at an Ola Electric showroom here after failing to get issues relating to his two-wheeler resolved despite multiple visits to the outlet, police said on Wednesday.

A "frustrated" Mohammad Nadeem entered the showroom with petrol and allegedly torched about six bikes on Tuesday, and soon the blaze spread to the entire outlet. He was later arrested.

According to a senior police officer, he had purchased an electric scooter from the showroom in August and when he was facing issues operating it, he approached the outlet staff multiple times but they did not respond to his concerns and kept neglecting his requests.

"This led to arguments between both the parties," the officer said. "He was frustrated over repeated denial by staff to address his concerns pertaining to the newly purchased two-wheeler, despite visiting the showroom multiple times."

No one was injured in the incident, police said, adding, further investigation is underway.