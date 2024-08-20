Man held for molesting 11-year-old differently-abled girl at civic hospital in Thane

THANE: A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a differently-abled girl on the premises of a civic hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the civic hospital in Kalwa on Monday morning, an official said.

The accused allegedly brought the 11-year-old girl to the hospital around 11 am and molested her. A relative of one of the patients caught the man in the act and raised an alarm, he said.

The accused, a resident of the Vitawa area in Thane, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The local police are probing the case, he said.