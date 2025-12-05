Man dies by suicide after jumping in front of metro train in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 38 year-old man died by suicide on Friday after allegedly jumping in front of an approaching train at Kengeri metro station here, briefly affecting services on one stretch, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Shantagoud Policepatil. The incident occurred at 8.15 am, the Metro officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, the man timed his jump perfectly, allowing the train to collide with him. Despite the immediate response, he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Police, along with the paramedical team, immediately cleared the body from the track. Following the incident, services on the Purple Line were briefly affected with the suspension of service beyond Mysore Road up to Challaghatta. The services were restored later, they added.

"Services between Jnana Bharathi and Challagatta have been fully restored as of 09:40 hrs. Train operations across the entire Purple Line are now running as per schedule," the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a post on 'X'.

Kengeri police is probing the matter.