Mahatma's ideals constitute the 'soul of Bharat': TN Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, saying his ideals, including non-violence, constitute the soul of the country.

"Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi. His ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and universal brotherhood constitute the soul of Bharat and will ever be a source of inspiration and a guiding force for building an inclusive and sustainable global future," he was quoted as saying on the official TN Raj Bhavan handle on 'X' micro-blogging site.

The Governor also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi here, along with state ministers PK Sekar Babu and M P Saminathan, Chennai Mayor R Priya and others.