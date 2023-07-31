Begin typing your search...

Maharashtra: RPF jawan shoots dead 4 persons on board train

ByPTIPTI|31 July 2023 3:48 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-31 03:50:16.0  )
Visual from Mumbai Central Railway Station (ANI)

MUMBAI: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on Monday shot dead 4 persons on board a train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.

The jawan fired from his automatic weapon, killing another RPF jawan and three passengers of the train, which was on its way to Mumbai from Jaipur, the official said.

Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.

