Maharashtra: RPF jawan shoots dead 4 persons on board train

MUMBAI: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on Monday shot dead 4 persons on board a train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.

The jawan fired from his automatic weapon, killing another RPF jawan and three passengers of the train, which was on its way to Mumbai from Jaipur, the official said.

Four people were shot dead in the firing incident inside the Jaipur Express train (12956). The accused has been arrested.



Visuals from Mumbai Central Railway Station pic.twitter.com/RgNjYOTbMD — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.