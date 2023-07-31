Begin typing your search...
Maharashtra: RPF jawan shoots dead 4 persons on board train
Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.
MUMBAI: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on Monday shot dead 4 persons on board a train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.
The jawan fired from his automatic weapon, killing another RPF jawan and three passengers of the train, which was on its way to Mumbai from Jaipur, the official said.
Four people were shot dead in the firing incident inside the Jaipur Express train (12956). The accused has been arrested.— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
Visuals from Mumbai Central Railway Station pic.twitter.com/RgNjYOTbMD
Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.
Next Story