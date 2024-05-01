Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops convoy after tanker oil spill accident

MUMBAI: While coming to Mumbai from his residence in Thane, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy after seeing a tanker accident resulting in an oil spill.

As per the information, the oil spill accident happened between Mulund and Bhandup at the Eastern expressway.

According to the information received from the Maharashtra Cмо, the Chief Minister after seeing a tanker accident resulting in an oil spill, stayed there and ensured that the location was secured and no one skidded due to an oil spill on the road.

Shinde was going to visit the Varsha residence (the official residence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra) on the occasion of 1st May Maharashtra Day.

The CM took to his official X handle and tweeted, "On the occasion of 1st May Maharashtra Day, Varsha's residence was hoisted and flag saluted. On this occasion, all the officers, staff, and policemen of the Chief Minister's office were present. Happy Maharashtra Day to all of them."

Earlier on Tuesday, Eknath Shinde named the two candidates for the remaining seats of Mumbai, South Mumbai and Mumbai North West. The Shiv Sena nominated Yamini Jadhav as its candidate for Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat. Jadhav will face sitting Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant.

Yamini Jadhav was among the 39 MLAs who pledged support to Shinde when he revolted against Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022. Jadhav is a first-time MLA and is a former corporator. She is the wife of former standing committee chairman of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Yashwant Jadhav.

Sena also named another MLA Ravindra Waikar as its candidate for Mumbai North West seat. Waikar recently crossed over to the Shinde faction. He will be up against MVA candidate Amol Kirtikar. the son of former MP Gajanand Kirtikar. Mumbai North West comprises Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri West and Andheri East assembly segments. Waikar represents Jogeswari East.