Maharashtra bus accident: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and free treatment for those injured in the bus accident in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway on Saturday. Shinde has announced the compensation from the Chief Minister's relief fund.

Also Read: 26 people charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

"Expressing condolences to the deceased and their families in this unfortunate incident, the Chief Minister has announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of the deceased," an official statement from the CM office said. The Maharashtra CM has also ordered a probe into the accident which claimed many lives. Sating that he was distressed by the horrific accident, the Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

बुलढाणा जिल्ह्यातील सिंदखेडराजाजवळ समृद्धी महामार्गावर खाजगी बसच्या झालेल्या भीषण अपघाताबद्दल मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी तीव्र दुःख व्यक्त केले आहे. या अपघातातील मृत आणि त्यांच्या कुटुंबिंयांप्रति सहवेदना प्रकट करुन या दुर्दैवी घटनेतील मृतांच्या नातेवाईकांना मुख्यमंत्री… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 1, 2023

A total of 26 people, including three children have died in the accident. "While giving instructions to provide immediate help to the accident victims, the Chief Minister also directed to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured at government expense," the statement further added.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana where 26 people died and 8 others were injured after a bus travelling from Nagpur to Pune met with an accident. pic.twitter.com/3JTRLzKuZH — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

As per the police officials, the driver who survived the accident said that it occurred after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus. However, the exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained, the police said. The accident took place at around 1:30 am on Saturday on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway.



"The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained," Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane told the reporters.

According to the police officials, a total of 33 people were travelling in the bus which was on its way to Pune.