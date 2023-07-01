Begin typing your search...

26 people charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

The incident happened around 2 am on Saturday.

ByANIANI|1 July 2023 2:38 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-01 03:07:25.0  )
People charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway (Photo: ANI)

BULDHANA: Twenty-six people died after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway. The incident happened around 2 am on Saturday.

"26 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital," said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

Further information is awaited.


NationSamruddhi Mahamarg ExpresswayPuneMaharashtra bus incidentBus fire incident
