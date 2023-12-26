Maha: Fire breaks out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Nanded, probe underway

CHENNAI: A fire broke out Purna-Parli passenger train coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance Yard today.

“Fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guar van coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance Yard today. The fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident and there was no damage to any other coaches," ANI quoted the CPRO South Central Railways as saying.

The Raliways has iniated an probe into the accident.