Madhya Pradesh: 6 people killed, several injured as bus collides with parked dumper in Maihar

MAIHAR: At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured when a bus collided with a parked dumper in the Maihar District on Saturday night. Maihar SP Sudhir Agarwal said, "In this accident, 17-20 injured have been admitted to different hospitals. 6 people have lost their lives.

The bus was going from Prayagraj to Nagpur.

The accident occurred when the bus collided with a dumper parked on the roadside." He further said that the front part of the bus was damaged and six people were killed. Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.

