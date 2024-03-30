'Made in India' tech like DPI can be transformative for the world: Bill Gates

NEW DELHI: Microsoft Co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Saturday said that technologies like digital public infrastructure (DPI) that are created in India can be transformative for the world.

A day after having a candid conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an array of topics ranging from AI to healthcare and climate change, Gates said the technology is bridging the digital divide for millions of people in the country.

"During my visit to India, I saw how AI and DPI are improving access to education, healthcare, and lives of small farmers, and how these technologies can be transformative for the world," Gates posted on X social media platform.

DPIs like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar are poised to propel India towards a $8 trillion economy by 2030, helping the country achieve a $1 trillion digital economy target, a Nasscom-led report said recently.

During his interaction with Gates, PM Modi covered a spectrum of critical topics ranging from AI to India's impressive advancements in digital technology.

Moreover, they touched upon India's proactive stance in addressing climate change, underscoring the country's commitment to sustainable development.