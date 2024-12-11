Begin typing your search...

    LS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar

    Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hit back accusing the Congress leadership of having links with Soros-backed outfits that were allegedly working to destabilise India.

    AuthorPTIPTI|11 Dec 2024 12:58 PM IST
    LS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar
    X

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid a face-off between government and opposition benches over alleged linkages between the Congress leadership and US-billionaire George Soros-backed outfits.

    After days of disruptions, the Lok Sabha took up the entire Question Hour which was followed by the Zero Hour with members raising issues related to their constituencies.

    Trouble broke out in the House when Congress member Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of violence in Manipur and accused the BJP of raising the Soros issue to hide their failures in the northeastern state.

    Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hit back accusing the Congress leadership of having links with Soros-backed outfits that were allegedly working to destabilise India.

    As the opposition and treasury benches traded charges, BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

    Lok SabhaCongressBJPOm Birla Lok Sabha SpeakerParliament
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick