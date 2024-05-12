LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in West Bengal, Bihar today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in West Bengal and Bihar on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold four public meetings in West Bengal -- Barrackpur at 11:30 a.m., Hooghly at 1 p.m., Arambagh at 2:30 p.m., and Howrah at 4 p.m. From West Bengal, the Prime Minister will visit Bihar and hold a roadshow in Patna at 6:45 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh -- Pratapgarh at Nagar Panchayat, Hiraganj, at 11:30 a.m. to campaign for BJP candidate from Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat; Raebareli at Government Inter College Ground, Raebareli, at 1 p.m. to campaign from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat; and Gonda at Shahed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Inter College near Civil Lines at 3 p.m. to campaign from Gonda Lok Sabha seat.

*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Raebareli starting from Tikra Bazar Dariba to Katghar Road at 6 p.m.

* Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will address a roadshow in Matiala at 5 p.m. and campaign for AAP candidate ( or INDIA bloc) from West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Mahabal Mishra.

*Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh from the Barabanki Lok Sabha seat and Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat to support the candidates of the INDIA bloc, Tanuj Punia, and R.K. Chaudhary.

*At 12:30 p.m., Akhilesh Yadav will address a public meeting in support of Tanuj Punia at Maorang Mandi Maidan, Thana Sadar Kotwali, in the Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency.

*Later, at 1:50 p.m. he will also address another public meeting in support of R.K. Chaudhary at Andhe Ki Chauki, Kasmanda Road, Malihabad, in the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency.

*Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief and MP, Jayant Singh Chaudhary will address a public meeting in support of the NDA candidate from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Manoj Tiwari.

*Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will address a public meeting in Haryana's Karnal.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address three public meetings -- Sitapur at 12:05 p.m. to campaign for BJP candidate from Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat, Bahraich at 1:30 p.m. to campaign for BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat, and Amethi at 3 p.m. to campaign for BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Smriti Irani.

*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting in Maharashtra's Dhule at 3:30 p.m.

*Bihar Opposition leader and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and several leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Vikasheel Insan Party National President Mukesh Sahani will address a public meeting at 2 p.m. in Muzaffarpur.