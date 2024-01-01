Lord Ram will come home when INDIA bloc wins polls: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav

PATNA: INDIA bloc constituent the RJD has once again quoted controversy with RJD Minister and Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav claiming that Lord Ram would only come home after the INDIA bloc wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Lord Ram will come home only when the INDIA bloc wins in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters on Monday, speaking in Hindi.

With less than a month left for the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the temple town today, requested people to refrain from visiting the city in large numbers in view of security and logistical reasons.

The BJP has criticised the Bihar Minister for him comments saying that the entire INDIA alliance was anti-Hindu.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said, "These people of INDI alliance...they are continuously attacking Sanatana and insulting the Hindu religion...They don't dare to say anything about Christianity or Islam. They say whatever comes to their mind...Today, when crores of people of the country are preparing to go to Ram Temple, it is wrong to call that temple a symbol of slavery, whereas the temple is a symbol of freedom from the cultural slavery that existed in this country."

The issue of attending the consecration of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22 has stumped the Opposition.

While CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and UBT Sena leader Sanjay Raut have publically said that they will not attend the event, the Congress has confirmed that its party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Sonia Gandhi have been invited to the ceremony but a call on their attendance is yet to be taken.

Earlier, acknowledging the fact that Ram devotees are eager to be part of the historic day, the inauguration day of Ram Mandir, PM Modi said that only a few have been invited to the inauguration ceremony on January 22.

"I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal programme is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January," PM Modi said while addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya.

Emphasizing that Ayodhya has now emerged as one of the major tourist attractions, he appealed to people to make the city cleanest among other cities in the country.

"After the inauguration of the Ram temple, people will come to the city in lakhs. It does not matter whether they come on January 22 or some other day, maybe they will visit the city after ten years. But, one thing is for sure that people in lakh will come, so, it is my humble request to the people of Ayodhya to make the city clean," he said.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.