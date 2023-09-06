Lord Krishna in pearls & diamond-studded dresses this Janmashtami in Jaipur temple

JAIPUR: Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated with grandeur in Jaipur on Thursday and Lord Krishna will be seen wearing dresses studded with pearls, diamonds and stones brought from foreign countries by jewellers in the state capital.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami is the biggest celebration in Shri Krishna Balaram Temple. Preparations have been going on for months for this festival, said the Krishna Balaram temple president, Amitasan Das, adding that a special type of bright silk clothes brought from Vrindavan will add charm to the dresses which are made of Navratnas and diamonds.

“Navratnas and diamonds brought from abroad by the special jewellers of Jaipur have been studded in the costumes of Lord Shri Krishna-Balram ji in Jaipur. Special colourful flowers brought from Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata will decorate the deity," he said.

Arrangements have been made at five places to facilitate the 'darshan' of lakhs of devotees coming on Janmashtami. Devotees will be able to have the divine 'darshan' of Lord Krishna in the attractive Navaratna dress.

Proper arrangements have been made by the police administration and the temple administration to maintain the smooth system of darshan in the temple.

About 1,600 security personnel will be deployed in the security system, including policemen, NCC cadets and a 1,000 volunteers of the temple.

Monitoring of the security system will be done by the police of three police stations. Policemen will handle the security of the temple. 250 CCTV cameras and gates fitted with metal detectors have also been installed.